Giants still fully-commited to offensive lineman who could decide their season

The New York Giants are entering the 2025 season knowing their offensive line remains a fragile foundation for the entire offense.

Despite minor reinforcements, they failed to land a single proven starter, leaving the same core that struggled last season intact.

Evan Neal has been moved to guard, James Hudson was signed, and fifth-round rookie Marcus Mbow was added to the mix.

None of these moves scream immediate impact, meaning Russell Wilson will again depend on a line that has wavered under pressure.

For the Giants to maximize their offensive potential, this unit has to outperform expectations after two years of frustrating inconsistency.

John Michael Schmitz faces a pivotal year

The player under the brightest spotlight is center John Michael Schmitz, now entering his third season with the team.

Schmitz was drafted as an undersized center, relying on intelligence and technique rather than raw strength to survive in the trenches.

Last season, he played 983 snaps, allowing 28 pressures and six sacks—production that ranked among the league’s worst for centers.

His pass protection remains a glaring weakness, often collapsing under the weight of larger defensive tackles who overpower his base.

However, Schmitz does bring value in space, excelling as a puller and using his athleticism to reach the second level.

The Giants can help him succeed by leaning into screen plays and stretch runs where movement skills can offset raw strength deficiencies.

Scheme adjustments could be the difference

Maximizing Schmitz’s strengths will be critical if the Giants want to turn their offensive line from liability into serviceable unit.

Running plays that allow him to dictate angles instead of absorbing brute force may limit the exposure of his biggest weaknesses.

When he’s allowed to flow into the open field, Schmitz becomes a weapon, clearing lanes for backs like Tyron Tracy and Devin Singletary.

But when left on an island against elite interior linemen, the results often resemble a door swinging open for blitzing defenders.

The Giants can’t afford repeat performances of 2024, when interior pressure frequently derailed drives before Wilson could set his feet.

Make-or-break season for the young center

Year three is often the defining moment for young linemen, and Schmitz is no exception with his future in New York hanging in the balance.

If he can stabilize the interior, the entire offense has a chance to breathe, giving Wilson the time needed to attack downfield.

If not, the Giants may be forced to explore replacements next offseason, finally admitting that patience has run its course.

Offensive lines can function like a chain—one weak link can cause the entire structure to fail under pressure.

For Schmitz and the Giants, 2025 represents the final opportunity to prove this chain is strong enough to contend.