Giants’ starting running back praises rookie quarterback’s ‘swagger’

The New York Giants revamped their quarterback room this offseason, adding an influx of both veteran and rookie talent.

First-round pick Jaxson Dart is the presumptuous franchise quarterback of the future. The 22-year-old gunslinger is bringing a new personality and demeanor to the Giants’ locker room that has already left an impression on his new teammates.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. praises Jaxson Dart’s swagger

Second-year running back Tryone Tracy Jr. recently praised Dart’s personality, stating that the rookie has brought a newfound “swagger” to the quarterback room.

“Mr. Cool Dude, coming in with the swagger, kind of that Italian vibe, but he’s not Italian,” Tracy said on Good Morning Football (h/t Underdog). “…He’s got a lot of confidence, but he also has a lot of humility. He understands that he doesn’t know it all.”

Dart left a strong first impression on his teammates and new coaches during spring practices. Head coach Brian Daboll said Dart has progressed well during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

His teammates, meanwhile, can’t stop gushing over the rookie’s young energy and confidence.

Dart has impressed the Giants early

Dart has earned reps with the second team already during the spring practices. With Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston signed to the active roster this offseason, Dart was presumed as the third-string quarterback, likely redshirting his rookie season.

However, that narrative has changed. After an impressive start to the spring, there is even more optimism now surrounding Dart. NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah thinks Dart could take over as the starter sooner rather than later.

In 2024, Dart was among the top quarterbacks in college football. He led the SEC with 4,279 passing yards while also adding a 29-6 TD-INT ratio. His 180.7 passer rating led the country.

The Giants added a young, talented quarterback in Dart. If he can continue to progress well as a rookie, the Ole Miss product could find himself on the field for the Giants sooner than originally expected.