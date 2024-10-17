Giants’ star rookie receiver clears concussion protocol, set for week 7 return

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Heading into a critical Week 7 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants have received a significant boost as rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers has been cleared from the concussion protocol. His return on Sunday afternoon comes at a crucial time for a Giants team desperately looking to turn their season around.

Nabers’ Absence and the Giants’ Struggles

Nabers missed the last two games, both of which the Giants lost. A third straight defeat, particularly against a divisional opponent like the Eagles, could be a crushing blow to their season, putting an early end to any playoff hopes. The stakes couldn’t be higher, as another divisional loss would further complicate their path forward.

Compounding the challenge, the Giants recently lost star left tackle Andrew Thomas for the rest of the year due to foot surgery. While the odds are stacked against Big Blue, Nabers’ return provides the team with an elite receiving threat they can rely on as they fight to stay competitive.

Malik Nabers’ Impressive Rookie Season

Despite his absence, the 21-year-old Nabers has had an impressive start to his rookie season. In just four appearances, he caught 35 receptions on 51 targets, posting a 68.6% reception rate, 386 yards, and three touchdowns. He recorded two games with over 100 receiving yards, including a standout performance in Week 3 against Cleveland, where he scored two touchdowns.

Offensive Adjustments in Nabers’ Absence

In Nabers’ absence, the Giants leaned heavily on Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and rookie running back Tyrone Tracy. While the team managed to generate some offense, they struggled mightily in Week 6, scoring just seven points against the Cincinnati Bengals. Nabers’ return should inject much-needed firepower into the offense, provided the offensive line can hold up in the absence of Andrew Thomas.

The Need for Deep Ball Success

With Nabers back in the lineup, Slayton may see a reduced workload, but both receivers offer quarterback Daniel Jones valuable options in the deep passing game. Unfortunately, deep-ball success has been a glaring issue for Jones this season. He has completed just five passes on 21 attempts for 20+ yards downfield.

If the Giants are to have any hope of upsetting the Eagles, Jones will need to connect on those deeper throws and take advantage of the downfield capabilities that Nabers and Slayton provide.

Giants’ Season on the Line

As the Giants prepare for what could be a season-defining game, the return of Malik Nabers brings some optimism to a team in need of a spark. However, the pressure is on for both Daniel Jones and the offensive line to deliver, as a loss to the Eagles could prematurely end the Giants’ playoff aspirations.