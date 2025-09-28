Giants’ star receiver has 3-words for 0-3 start to the 2025 season

The New York Giants didn’t envision their 2025 season starting this way. After three straight losses, the franchise is already at a crossroads, shifting from veteran Russell Wilson to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in hopes of salvaging a season that’s teetering on collapse.

The move signals desperation, but also opportunity. Dart, the 25th overall pick, will make his NFL debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, tasked with steadying a team that looks lost. He’ll have the luxury of throwing to Malik Nabers, one of the NFL’s most dynamic young receivers, but Nabers’ words this week painted a clear picture of the team’s frustrations.

“We can’t win,” Nabers said bluntly when asked about the Giants’ start, via Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

High hopes, low results

The Giants thought they had solved their quarterback dilemma by bringing in Russell Wilson. With his veteran leadership and past success, there was a belief that maturity and stability would finally guide the offense. Instead, the team sputtered out of the gate.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jones—cut loose by New York last season—has looked sharp with the Indianapolis Colts. That contrast has only intensified scrutiny on the Giants’ coaching staff, raising questions about their ability to maximize talent.

Malik Nabers demands more

For Nabers, the early struggles are especially jarring. At LSU, he played in an environment where winning was the expectation, not the exception. In New York, he’s delivered flashes of brilliance, including a monster performance against Dallas with 167 yards and two touchdowns. Yet those efforts have gone to waste, swallowed up by inconsistency everywhere else.

Nabers is not accustomed to mediocrity, and his candid assessment reflects both his frustration and his competitive DNA. While some might see his words as discouraging, others will view them as a challenge to his teammates and coaching staff: step up or fall apart.

Jaxson Dart steps into the fire

The Giants now pin their hopes on Dart, a talented but unproven rookie. Expecting him to carry a broken offense might feel reckless, but the early signs are encouraging. Reports from practice suggest Dart has wasted no time asserting himself, calling coaches and teammates at all hours to go over plays and schemes.

That level of preparation shows leadership beyond his years. The question is whether it will translate against one of the league’s toughest defenses in the Chargers, who boast a ferocious pass rush and opportunistic secondary.

Protecting the rookie

One advantage Dart will have is protection on the edges. Star left tackle Andrew Thomas is working back into form after missing time with injury, and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor has been one of the team’s most reliable linemen this season. While the interior offensive line remains shaky, at least Dart won’t have to worry as much about his blind side.

Still, the task is daunting. The Chargers’ defense thrives on confusing young quarterbacks, disguising coverages and forcing mistakes. Dart’s poise and decision-making will be tested immediately, and the Giants will need to lean heavily on quick throws, creative play design, and a reliable run game to take the pressure off him.

The bigger picture

Sunday’s game is more than just a debut—it’s a measuring stick. If Dart shows promise, the Giants can rally behind him and begin to rewrite their season. If he struggles, the calls for sweeping changes in the coaching staff and front office will only grow louder.

Nabers’ words echo like a warning shot. “We can’t win” may reflect how things look now, but with Dart taking control, the Giants hope they can finally flip that script.