Giants’ general manager seemingly ‘more protected’ by ownership than HC Brian Daboll

The clock is ticking on the New York Giants’ current regime. After a 3-14 record in 2024, ownership demanded that head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen turn things around in 2025.

But after an 0-3 start to kick off the season, seats are heating up.

However, Daboll’s seat seems to be the hottest at this moment, highlighted by his decision — which he emphasized was solely his decision — to bench Russell Wilson in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart. Schoen, for the moment, appears safe.

Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen reportedly have a fractured relationship

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News, Schoen has more protection from ownership than Daboll at this point. In a recent article, Leonard explained that Schoen and Daboll have a fractured relationship that caused them to work more as separate entities than as a duo this offseason.

“Daboll and Schoen always have been somewhat separate entities anyway, despite their and the organization’s constant effort to present themselves as a collaborative pairing in a cheap shot at the previous regime of Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge… But their relationship really took a turn once they met with Mara after last year’s 3-14 season and did an autopsy of their inadequacies,” Leonard explained.

“Once Daboll and Schoen emerged from that meeting, they worked more as separate entities in the early spring than they ever had before.

“Daboll even publicly contradicted Mara on whether the owner or the coach had suggested he give offensive play-calling back to coordinator Mike Kafka.

“Daboll ended up having enough pull to shift the Giants’ NFL Draft quarterback search away from Shedeur Sanders to Dart, and the coach and Schoen still worked together to assemble a roster for 2025.”

Throughout the pre-draft process, there was plenty of buzz that the Giants were keying in on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. Speculation indicated that, at one point, they were even considering drafting Sanders third overall.

However, in the week leading up to the draft, there was a shift, and reports began to indicate that the Giants wanted Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. More specifically, reports indicated that Dart was Daboll’s preference at quarterback. Leonard seemingly confirms in this report that Daboll shifted the Giants’ interest away from Sanders and toward Dart, who they ended up trading up to draft with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round.

Now Daboll is starting Dart in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers, in what seems to be a desperate, job-saving move.

Giants’ ownership is reportedly protecting Schoen

Leonard’s report went on to explain that, at this point in time, Daboll’s seat is much hotter than Schoen’s.

“But Schoen seems to be more protected by ownership. Daboll seems to clearly see that. And in the last few days, he has started to air out the organization’s dirty laundry,” Leonard reported.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Over the last few days, Daboll made a significant change at quarterback and took full ownership of the decision, rather than calling it a collaborative one.

Time will tell whether or not Daboll made the right decision, not just for himself, but for the New York Giants’ offense. In the meantime, he will be working to get Dart prepared to make his debut against the Chargers on Sunday afternoon.