Giants’ star receiver gives his takes on NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospects

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Standout wide receiver Malik Nabers recently gave his thoughts on two elite quarterback prospects that could fall to his New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Giants: Malik Nabers lauds Cam Ward & Shedeur Sanders

The Giants’ Pro Bowler had glowing remarks for both Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, as giants.com’s Dan Salomone reported recently:

“He’s comfortable when he’s back there,” Nabers said on “Airing It Out” with Amber Theoharis and Patrick Peterson about Ward. “He throws the ball in spots you’re not really supposed to throw the ball, but he has that crazy arm talent. He’s mobile. I’ve seen him come back from some games. I’m like, nah, this game is over with, and he’s just dotting. He’s very efficient. He has crazy arm talent. I feel like he’s a leader that wants to bring people along to win.”

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The LSU product then went on to say this about Sanders:

“I’ve been watching him a long time,” Nabers said of Sanders, who was part of his 2021 recruiting class. “He has another crazy arm talent. He gives his guys that opportunity to go make plays. He’s not scared. He wants to win, and he’s a leader from what I heard in that locker room.”

Ward & Sanders could both lead the Giants’ new era

The talent that both Ward and Sanders possess is undeniable. The former led the nation with 39 passing touchdowns in 2024. He amassed 4,313 passing yards and proved himself to be a gunslinger with the ability to make plays out of the pocket.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Sanders became the most efficient quarterback in FBS history. His astounding 74 percent completion rate last season bumped his career average to an all-time record 71.8 percent while he threw for 4,134 yards and 37 passing touchdowns.

What makes Nabers’ assessments stand out is the way he raved over their intangibles. The Giants need a leader under center who can remain composed in the pocket and make things happen outside of it. Both prospects have that potential and are not short of confidence. With the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft, New York appears to be in good hands with whichever of the two they may have the luxury to select.