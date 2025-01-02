Giants star defensive lineman selected for third-straight Pro Bowl

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The NFL’s Pro Bowl Games are right around the corner with the regular season drawing to a close. With the New York Giants sporting a 3-13 record this season, they were always unlikely to have a bevy of players appear in Orlando, Florida for the Pro Bowl Games. However, they did have one star named to the event with two alternates selected as well.

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence was selected for the 2025 Pro Bowl

Giants superstar defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was the team’s lone Pro Bowl selection this season. This is his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence appeared in only 12 games this season before being placed on injured reserve with a season-ending elbow injury. Prior to suffering his injury, Lawrence was putting together a Defensive Player of the Year campaign. He totaled 44 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, and nine sacks with a ridiculous 36 pressures.

Despite missing much of the second half of the season, Lawrence’s dominance during the first 12 weeks of the year were enough to earn him another Pro Bowl nod.

Malik Nabers & Brian Burns were named Pro Bowl alternates

In addition to Lawrence being named to the Pro Bowl, the Giants had a pair of stars selected as Pro Bowl alternates. Rookie sensation wide receiver Malik Nabers was named a second alternate and star pass-rusher Brian Burns was named a first alternate.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nabers has been spectacular this season, totaling a rookie franchise-record 104 receptions for 1,140 yards and six touchdowns. He is the Giants’ first 1,000-yard receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018. The rookie’s efforts give him a chance to play in this year’s Pro Bowl games if the wide receivers selected ahead of him do not participate.

Burns has been to the Pro Bowl twice before in his career (2021 and 2022). He could make his third Pro Bowl appearance this season behind a strong first season in New York. Burns has totaled 66 combined tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.

Lawrence, Nabers, and Burns are three of the Giants’ best players. Despite the team’s struggles this season, they have a solid core of stars to build around in the future.