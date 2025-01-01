Former Giants superstar running back won’t break NFL rushing record vs. New York in Week 18

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The New York Giants won’t find themselves on the wrong side of the history books yet again this season. The Giants will close out their 2024 season against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18. Their former superstar running back and Eagles MVP favorite Saquon Barkley is knocking on the door of NFL history that he won’t be able to open against New York.

Eagles to rest Saquon Barkley on verge of rushing record vs. Giants

According to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, Barkley won’t get the chance to break the league’s single-season rushing record on Sunday:

“The #Eagles will rest Saquon Barkley and other starters on Sunday vs. the #Giants,” Meirov published on X on Wednesday afternoon. “Saquon will fall just short of the NFL record for rushing yards.”

Former Giants star Barkley needs 101 yards for the record

Barkley currently sits at 2,005 rushing yards on the campaign. He became the ninth ball-carrier in NFL history to amass 2,000 yards on the ground in a single season. He trails record-holding Hall-of-Famer Eric Dickerson (2,105 rush yards) for the most in history.

As close as he is to achieving one of the most celebrated feats in all of sports and knocking down a record that has stood for 40 years, the NFC East-leading Eagles (13-3) will prioritize preserving his health for the playoffs over risking him getting hurt while chasing after the milestone against a 3-13 Giants team whose season is all but over.

As for New York, they already set the record for the fewest interceptions grabbed through the first 14 weeks of an NFL season with one, and also became the first team to ever go 0-9 at home before picking up their lone win at MetLife Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. Albeit, they will avoid another stain on their year. Thus, they won’t be remembered forever as the team that gave up the rushing record, to their former franchise player leading their bitter divisional rivals’ front at that.