Giants’ star defender addresses Deonte Banks’s lack of effort

If there’s one thing the New York Giants won’t tolerate, it’s a lack of effort from their defensive players on any given snap. In Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles, starting cornerback Deonte Banks displayed an alarming moment of disengagement when he gave up halfway through a play, allowing Jalen Hurts to rush for a first down. Instead of attempting a tackle, Banks let Hurts pass without even extending an arm, seemingly making a “business decision” to avoid injury.

Effort Issues Draw Leadership Attention

Unfortunately for Banks, such a lack of effort is unacceptable in the NFL, and star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence took notice. Lawrence, who has stepped into a key leadership role following the departures of Xavier McKinney and Saquon Barkley, addressed the situation on Thursday.

Lawrence indicated that he had spoken to Banks about the incident, making it clear that this kind of behavior wouldn’t be tolerated. However, this isn’t the first time Banks has been called out for not giving full effort.

“That is not acceptable. He knows it. We addressed it. That’s that type of thing we don’t accept that as a defense. He knows that,” Lawrence said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Previous Incident Against Dallas

Banks previously faced scrutiny in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys when he failed to chase down wide receiver CeeDee Lamb after surrendering a long reception. Lamb turned the catch into a touchdown, while Banks visibly slowed down halfway through the play, effectively giving up. This was the first notable instance of the young cornerback failing to finish a play, and it has raised concerns about his attitude, especially as the Giants’ offense continues to struggle to generate points.

Struggles in Coverage

This season, Banks has had a difficult time establishing himself as the Giants’ CB1. Over 424 snaps, including 259 in coverage, he has allowed 371 yards and four touchdowns while recording five pass breakups. Although his performance has improved in recent weeks, opposing teams have targeted him consistently. Over the past two weeks, he has allowed eight completions on eight targets for a total of 95 yards.

Future of the Giants’ Secondary

Given Banks’ inconsistent performance, the Giants may look for reinforcements in free agency next year. One potential target could be D.J. Reed, currently with the New York Jets. Reed would provide veteran competition for the CB1 role, allowing Banks to develop in a secondary capacity until he’s fully ready to assume the top spot. Banks has immense potential, and at just 23 years old, his best days are likely ahead of him. However, he was thrust into a challenging position early in his career and is currently struggling to meet expectations.

Moving Forward with Maximum Effort

At the very least, Banks is expected to show maximum effort moving forward. The coaching staff and team leaders will be closely monitoring his performance and attitude. If he decides to take another play off, there may be harsher consequences next time. The Giants are still invested in his development, but effort and commitment are non-negotiable on this team.