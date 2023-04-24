Giants sign run-stopping catalyst A’Shawn Robinson to bolster defensive line

Sep 18, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (94) celebrates after stopping Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley (not pictured) short of a first down in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants signed FA defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson to bolster their interior defense on Monday, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, suggesting it’s a heavily incentivezed deal. There are several compelling reasons why this was a wise move.

First and foremost, Robinson is a versatile and experienced defensive tackle known for his run-stuffing abilities and his relentless effort on the field. The Giants’ defense has struggled to stop opposing rushing attacks in recent seasons, so adding a player with Robinson’s skill set will drastically improve their performance in this area.

The Giants are adding a physical presence with A’Shawn Robinson:

Secondly, Robinson’s size and strength are valuable assets that can help him dominate the line of scrimmage. Standing at 6’4″ and weighing in at 330 pounds, Robinson is a force to be reckoned with in the trenches. His presence on the field would likely command double teams from opposing offensive lines, freeing up other Giants defenders to make plays. Last season, he racked up 42 combined tackles across 10 games, but 67 tackles and 4.0 sacks in 2022 across 17 games with the Championship LA Rams team.

Additionally, Robinson has a track record of success in the NFL. Since being drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2016, he has consistently been a productive player on the field. In his tenure with the Lions and Rams, Robinson has registered multiple seasons with solid tackle and pass-rush numbers, proving his ability to contribute to a successful defensive unit.

Finally, Robinson’s leadership qualities and work ethic would be invaluable to the Giants’ locker room. By all accounts, he is a dedicated professional who would guide and mentor younger players on the roster. His tenacity and drive will positively impact the team’s culture and performance.

The Giants are gaining a physical presence and a great personality in the locker room. The interior defense is now composed of Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and Robinson, a significant improvement compared to last year’s unit.