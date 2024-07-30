Giants sign veteran offensive guard to plug starting spot

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

After five days of training camp, the New York Giants recognized the need for additional support on their offensive line. General Manager Joe Schoen is actively working to construct a more capable unit and has brought in veteran Greg Van Roten for added depth, per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com.

Giants Reinforce Offensive Line During Training Camp

Van Roten, who spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders under Giants’ new offensive line coordinator Carmen Bricillo, played 1,025 snaps, allowing 21 pressures and five sacks. His consistent performance at right guard, a position the Giants are keen to strengthen, makes him a valuable addition to the team. He will join forces with former teammate Jermaine Eluemunor, who signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Giants.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Van Roten’s Journey Through the NFL

Greg Van Roten’s career has been a rollercoaster since he started with the Green Bay Packers in 2012. He has since played for the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and the Raiders. His time with the Jets was particularly challenging, where he allowed 37 pressures over 700 snaps in 2021.

Shuffling the Lineup

The Giants have been exploring options at right guard, considering Marcus McKethan and Jon Runyan for the role. However, Van Roten’s signing provides flexibility, allowing Runyan to shift to his preferred position at left guard and maintaining Eluemunor at tackle.

Aiming for Stability

While the Giants are still a ways from boasting an above-average offensive line, the addition of Van Roten is a step toward stabilizing a segment that has struggled for nearly a decade. The team’s management is hopeful that these strategic signings will yield stable and effective production from the line.