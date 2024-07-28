Giants sign cornerback to compete for depth spot

Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been strategically enhancing their secondary over the past few weeks. Following the addition of Tre Herndon in a depth role—a player with experience both in the slot and on the boundary—the team has now welcomed Breon Borders through free agency.

Giants Bolster Secondary with New Acquisitions

The Giants made room for Borders by waiving quarterback Nathan Rourke, signaling their hopes for Borders to compete for a roster spot this summer. An undrafted free agent, Borders has previously spent time with multiple NFL teams, including Washington, Jacksonville, Tennessee, and Arizona, with a brief stint on the Houston Texans’ practice squad. His last NFL appearance was in 2021.

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Borders brings 526 defensive snaps of experience, during which he has amassed 32 tackles with an 11.4% missed tackle rate, surrendered 501 yards in coverage, and conceded six touchdowns. He has also recorded one interception and five pass breakups.

A Reunion with Shane Bowen

His most significant season was in 2020 under Shane Bowen—now the Giants’ defensive coordinator—where he played 360 snaps, allowing 290 yards and three touchdowns. This reunion with Bowen could be seen as an opportunity for Borders to revive his career under a familiar system.

Urgency to Impress in Training Camp

It has been quite some time since Borders has made an impactful appearance on defense. His last special teams play was in 2022, where he participated in only nine snaps.

This opportunity appears to be a favor from Bowen, giving Borders the chance he needs to seize and capitalize on. With training camp already in progress and the preseason rapidly approaching, Borders must accelerate his integration and performance if he hopes to secure a spot on the roster.