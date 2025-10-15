Giants should reunite Brian Daboll with former star receiver on low-cost trade

One wide receiver on the trade block stands out as a perfect fit for the New York Giants.

The Giants are in the market for a wide receiver

After losing Malik Nabers for the rest of the season, and Darius Slayton for a portion of the season, the Giants’ receiving corps is shredded and in need of reinforcements.

According to several reports, the Giants have expressed an interest in trading for a wide receiver ahead of the November 4th trade deadline.

There is a slew of talented receivers on the trade block for the Giants to consider. But one receiver in particular stands out thanks to his connection with head coach Brian Daboll and his potential to break out in a new environment.

Jerry Jeudy could be an intriguing trade option

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy could be back on the trade block. He was acquired by the Browns via trade just last year. But, as the 1-5 Browns find themselves struggling to compete, they could offload talent to collect draft picks.

Jeudy is one of the most intriguing wide receivers on the trade block. The 26-year-old is coming off a career year in 2024, in which he totaled career-highs of 90 receptions and 1,229 yards, along with four touchdowns and an average of 13.7 yards per reception.

However, this season, Jeudy has seen his yards per reception drop to 12.0, and his yards per game have dropped significantly from 72.3 to 40.0 as the Browns have had struggles at the quarterback position.

Last season, Jeudy proved how dangerous he could be with decent quarterback play. Jameis Winston (who happens to be a backup on the Giants now) maximized Jeudy’s potential while starting for the Browns last season.

The Browns acquired Jeudy for just a fourth and a sixth-round pick last season. His market this season is likely similar. Dan Duggan of The Athletic projects Jeudy would cost a fifth-round pick in a mid-season trade.

The Giants could potentially acquire Jeudy for a Day 3 draft pick, giving rookie QB Jaxson Dart a potential 1,000-yard receiver to finish out the year and also combining him with Malik Nabers as a premier WR2 in 2026 and beyond.

Jeudy has had trouble with drops

Granted, Jeudy doesn’t come without his flaws. He has had trouble with drops throughout his career and has already dropped seven passes in six games this season. He had 10 drops last season and has posted a drop percentage of 10% or higher in three of his six seasons.

However, Jeudy would undoubtedly be an upgrade over what the Giants currently have in their receiving corps. The former first-round pick is a sharp route runner who can separate and make himself an open target for Dart. Plus, in 2026, the Giants will want to take pressure off Nabers’ shoulders, and having a quality No. 2 option like Jeudy could help them achieve that goal.