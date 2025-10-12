Giants actively shopping for wide receiver support

The New York Giants aren’t sitting quietly as the trade deadline approaches. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team is expected to explore the wide receiver market before the November 4 deadline. With Malik Nabers out for the year due to a torn ACL, general manager Joe Schoen knows the offense needs another reliable weapon to help rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart stay afloat.

Giants assessing options before the deadline

The Giants have a few weeks to weigh their options and determine what kind of receiver they want to target. Schoen’s challenge will be balancing short-term production with long-term roster health. The offense has shown signs of life under Dart, but the receiving corps remains thin beyond Wan’Dale Robinson and a few role players.

Two names stand out as possible trade candidates: Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints and Jakobi Meyers of the Las Vegas Raiders. Both bring something different to the table, but neither comes without risk.

Chris Olave would bring star potential but carries major risk

Olave has the type of game-changing ability that would immediately elevate the Giants’ offense. The 24-year-old is one of the NFL’s smoother route runners and has elite separation skills. So far this season, he’s caught 33 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown.

The problem is his durability. Olave has a history of concussions, and another one could potentially threaten his career. It’s a harsh reality for a player with such promise. From a financial perspective, Olave’s contract isn’t an obstacle — he’s in the fourth year of his rookie deal with a $6.1 million cap hit and a fifth-year option already picked up for $15.5 million.

If the Giants decided to make a move, they could offset the cost by moving a contract of their own. Still, Schoen would have to think long and hard before giving up meaningful draft capital for a player whose future could hinge on one more unfortunate hit.

Jakobi Meyers could be the more practical fit

Meyers might not have Olave’s ceiling, but he’s a proven, consistent performer who fits the Giants’ immediate needs. Through the first stretch of the season, he’s caught 25 passes for 290 yards, showing the same reliability that helped him surpass 1,000 yards last season — the first time he’s done so in his career.

What makes Meyers appealing is that he’s already expressed interest in a trade earlier this year, hinting at possible frustration in Las Vegas. He’s in the final season of a three-year, $33 million contract, which gives the Giants flexibility. They could acquire him now, evaluate his chemistry with Dart, and then decide whether to extend him.

Meyers might not draw headlines, but he brings steady hands, route precision, and experience — all things the Giants’ offense desperately needs right now.

The Giants must aim higher than depth

The Giants can’t afford to settle for another depth receiver who blends into the background. Nabers’ injury left a massive void in the passing game, and if Schoen wants to keep Dart’s momentum going, he needs a legitimate difference-maker.

Whether that player ends up being Olave, Meyers, or someone else entirely, the Giants have made one thing clear — they’re not standing pat. With a young quarterback gaining confidence and a team beginning to find its identity, this trade deadline could mark a turning point for their offense.