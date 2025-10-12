Giants are getting tremendous value from $3.75 million offensive lineman

When the New York Giants re-signed Greg Van Roten last offseason, there wasn’t much buzz. He was 36 years old, coming off another year as a journeyman lineman, and projected as a low-cost depth piece at best. Yet, through the first five games of the season, Van Roten has quietly become something the Giants have been missing for years — reliable.

He’s not dominant or flashy, but he’s steady. In a league where offensive line play can swing entire games, sometimes that’s worth more than anything else.

Stability over splash

Van Roten’s numbers won’t jump off the page. He’s allowed 13 pressures and two sacks through five games, which lands somewhere between average and slightly below. But context matters. The Giants signed him to a one-year, $3.75 million deal, knowing exactly what they were getting — a dependable veteran who wouldn’t implode under pressure.

For a team that has cycled through offensive linemen like a revolving door over the last few seasons, competence itself feels like progress. Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo understood that when the team brought Van Roten over, having already coached him during their time together with the Las Vegas Raiders. Familiarity breeds trust, and Bricillo clearly trusted Van Roten to bring consistency to a unit that’s been anything but consistent.

Chemistry and comfort on the right side

Van Roten’s connection with right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor has also played a significant role in stabilizing the line. The two have spent several seasons playing side by side, first with the Raiders and now in New York. That shared experience allows them to communicate without words — a small advantage that can make all the difference in picking up stunts and blitzes.

Offensive line play often depends less on individual talent and more on cohesion. You can think of it like a string of Christmas lights — if one bulb flickers, the whole line looks dim. Van Roten may not shine the brightest, but his presence keeps the rest of the unit connected and functioning.

The value of dependability

Van Roten’s age and modest contract might make him an easy afterthought, but he’s been one of the few constants in a position group that’s constantly in flux. For the Giants, that matters. Andrew Thomas’s return has naturally drawn headlines, but Van Roten’s durability and communication have been just as valuable in helping the group settle down.

The Giants didn’t need him to be great — they needed him to be available, steady, and competent. So far, he’s been exactly that. In a league that chews through offensive linemen every year, Van Roten’s ability to simply hold his ground might be one of the more underrated storylines of the Giants’ early season.

Sometimes, the best compliment an offensive lineman can get is that no one’s talking about him. Greg Van Roten has earned that silence.