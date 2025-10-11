Giants’ offensive line bust might finally be turning a corner

The New York Giants’ 2023 draft class has been much-maligned. The class seemed to feature a promising group of young rookies on draft night, but since then, the class has underperformed.

Among the disappointing prospects is second-round center John Michael Schmitz. Coming out of Minnesota, Schmitz was viewed as a “pro-ready” prospect who could start and be an upgrade for the Giants from Day 1.

But Schmitz struggled immensely through the first two seasons of his career. However, this season, the 26-year-old might finally be turning a corner.

John Michael Schmitz is turning the corner for the Giants

Through six games this season, Schmitz is posting a career-high 64.5 overall Pro Football Focus grade. He has started all six games and been on the field for 243 pass-blocking snaps, but has surrendered only seven pressures and zero sacks.

The last two games, in particular, have been especially impressive for Schmitz. He posted 78.2 and 83.2 PFF grades against the Saints and Eagles, respectively.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Against the Eagles in Week 6, Schmitz finished the game with an 83.2 overall PFF Grade, making him the Giants’ highest-graded offensive lineman in the contest. He did not surrender a single pressure across 21 pass-blocking snaps.

Additionally, Schmitz’s 84.7 run-blocking grade was the best on the team.

Some players happen to be late bloomers, and that seems to be the case for Schmitz, as he is finally coming into his own amidst the 2025 season.

The Giants’ offensive line has improved significantly over the course of the first month of this season. Schmitz’s development is helping aid that improvement process for the unit.