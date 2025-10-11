Giants’ former 5th overall pick has gone from ghost to most

When the New York Giants drafted Kayvon Thibodeaux fifth overall in 2022, they believed they were getting a cornerstone defender who could change the game every Sunday. It took a little longer than expected, but three years into his career, Thibodeaux is starting to look like the player the Giants imagined when they turned in that draft card.

After a few seasons defined by flashes of brilliance mixed with inconsistency, Thibodeaux has found the balance that once eluded him. Through his first 208 pass-rushing snaps this season, he has racked up 22 pressures and three sacks, a sign that he’s finally pairing production with the presence he’s always shown on tape.

Growth in the details

Thibodeaux’s transformation isn’t a coincidence. He spent the offseason reshaping his body, focusing on strength and leverage — two areas that previously held him back from reaching his full potential. The result is a more complete version of the player, one who can now anchor against the run and still threaten the edge with his trademark burst.

Once seen primarily as a finesse rusher, Thibodeaux has added real power to his game. He’s using his hands better, holding his ground against bigger offensive linemen, and consistently forcing plays to collapse in his direction. For a player whose early career was defined by near-misses and what-ifs, this version of Thibodeaux feels like a clear turning point.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Standing tall against top competition

What’s made his progress even more impressive is the level of competition he’s faced. In the Giants’ recent win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Thibodeaux held his own against one of the best offensive lines in football. He recorded four pressures and four tackles, setting the tone on the edge and refusing to be bullied by All-Pro talent.

It’s the kind of performance that doesn’t just show up in the box score — it changes the rhythm of a game. When Thibodeaux is active, opposing quarterbacks feel it, and running backs hesitate to hit his side of the line. That’s the type of consistent disruption that turns good edge rushers into great ones.

Rising stock and future decisions

At 24 years old, Thibodeaux’s development couldn’t come at a better time. The Giants already picked up his fifth-year option for 2026, worth $14 million, giving them another season of control before they have to make a long-term decision. If he continues this level of play, a major payday could be waiting around the corner.

Of course, the Giants already have heavy investments along their defensive front. Brian Burns, acquired in a blockbuster trade, is locked into a lucrative deal, and rookie Abdul Carter — the third overall pick in this year’s draft — has shown early signs of being another difference-maker. It’s a good problem for general manager Joe Schoen to have: too much pass-rushing talent and not enough snaps to go around.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The making of a cornerstone

For now, Thibodeaux is doing exactly what the Giants hoped for when they drafted him — becoming a reliable, game-altering force. He’s playing with urgency, discipline, and a physicality that wasn’t always there early in his career.

Sometimes, it takes a young player a few years to fully settle into the rhythm of the NFL. For Thibodeaux, that adjustment period seems to be over. If he keeps this up, the Giants may not just have one of the league’s deepest defensive lines — they might have one of its best.