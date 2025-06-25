Giants should ‘cut’ future Hall of Fame quarterback, NFL analyst says

The New York Giants didn’t bring in Russell Wilson just to toss him aside before he ever takes a snap — not a chance.

Wilson was signed with purpose — to stabilize a position the Giants have mishandled for years and to buy time for Jaxson Dart.

Cutting him now would be like hiring a seasoned pilot, then handing the controls to a student mid-flight with a storm approaching.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wilson gives the Giants what they’ve desperately lacked: experience

The Giants haven’t had consistent quarterback play since Eli Manning’s final few solid years — and even those were rocky.

Wilson, a Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer, brings immediate leadership and credibility to a fragile offense.

He may not be the MVP candidate he once was, but he’s still miles ahead of recent starters in terms of command and poise.

In short, he’s a bridge quarterback — but a well-built one that still has enough tread to cross a full season.

Jaxson Dart will have his moment — but rushing it would be reckless

The Giants drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round for a reason, but they knew he needed time to develop as a pro.

He has exciting tools — mobility, toughness, and arm strength — but his processing speed and footwork need serious refinement.

Throwing him in too soon risks stunting his development, especially with the speed and complexity of NFL defenses.

Letting him sit behind Wilson for at least half a season gives him the best chance to succeed when his number is called.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL analysts are split — but Mark Schlereth’s suggestion falls flat

Mark Schlereth of Fox Sports recently claimed the Giants should start Dart immediately and even consider cutting Wilson altogether.

It’s a bold take, but it ignores the reality of what New York’s coaching staff is building this season.

This isn’t a rebuilding year — it’s a prove-it season for both Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, and Wilson is their insurance.

Dart will get his chance, likely in the second half of the year, when he’s better prepared for what’s ahead.

The bigger picture: protecting both the team and the rookie

The Giants made this quarterback plan with the long game in mind — not a flashy debut, but a sustainable transition.

Wilson buys time, Dart gets to develop, and the Giants stay competitive while building for the future.

There’s no downside to patience here, especially with the offensive line still needing to prove it can keep a passer upright.

Cutting Wilson now would sabotage the entire blueprint — and that’s simply not how serious teams operate.

