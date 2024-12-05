Giants set historically bad defensive record

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants put themselves in the NFL record books this season and not for a good reason.

Giants have the fewest INTs through 14 Weeks in NFL history

According to The 33rd Team, the Giants’ one interception through Week 14 is the lowest total by a team since 2000. That ranks 798 out of 798 teams measured in that span. New York’s lone interception came off the hands of linebacker Darius Muasau. His takeaway dates all the way back to the Giants’ Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Giants could set single-season record for fewest INT

The Giants are in danger of setting the single-season record for fewest interceptions. The 2018 San Francisco 49ers currently own that record with two INTs. The 2020 Houston Texans and 1982 Houston Oilers were the next worst with three.

As a whole, the Giants’ secondary has not played up to snuff this season. Despite having standout cornerback Andru Phillips anchoring them on the outside, their defensive backfield is also conceding the third-highest completion percentage to opposing aerial attacks at 69.5 percent.

Giants need secondary to step up in short and long-term

As underwhelming as their historically-bad interception total is, New York’s back four have protected the end zone well. Their unit has given up only 13 passing touchdowns on the year. That is fifth-best in the NFL. New York has some quality pieces and young talent to build around in their secondary, but if they don’t make things happen this season, it could be the franchise’s second straight season with an all-time low NFL record set.