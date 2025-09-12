Giants’ secondary may have hands full in Week 2 vs. Cowboys’ new WR

The New York Giants cannot sleep on Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens in Week 2.
Giants: Cowboys’ George Pickens due for big game
Pickens experienced a slow start to his first go-round with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. He caught three passes for 30 receiving yards in his debut.
Following the Cowboys’ 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell highlighted this quote from Dallas’ head coach Brian Schottenheimer regarding Pickens:
“I wish we would have got him more targets, you know quite honestly. I thought they did a good job taking him away. Listen, I’m the biggest George Pickens fan in the world: as a teammate, the way he plays the game,” Schottenheimer said.
Giants: Was Pickens’ slow start a blip?
Dallas’s play-calling put Pickens in position for four targets in the game. The 24-year-old only saw four targets or fewer three times in his prior 31 games played.
As a playmaker who has always brought in 801 receiving yards or more every season in his career, Pickens is likely due for a big performance against New York. The No. 52 overall pick from 2022 earned 74 receiving yards when last matched up with the Giants in 2024.
Thus, he can be counted on to deliver, especially in a defining divisional game of this sort. Schottenheimer looks at his No. 2 receiver as a “great player” who he will put in the best position to see more winning looks.
Consequently, Giants cornerbacks Paulson Adebo, Cor’Dale Flott, Deonte Banks, and Dru Phillips will have a major task on their hands in trying to hold Pickens on Sunday.