Giants’ secondary may have hands full in Week 2 vs. Cowboys’ new WR

The New York Giants cannot sleep on Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens in Week 2.

Pickens experienced a slow start to his first go-round with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. He caught three passes for 30 receiving yards in his debut.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Following the Cowboys’ 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell highlighted this quote from Dallas’ head coach Brian Schottenheimer regarding Pickens:

“I wish we would have got him more targets, you know quite honestly. I thought they did a good job taking him away. Listen, I’m the biggest George Pickens fan in the world: as a teammate, the way he plays the game,” Schottenheimer said.

Giants: Was Pickens’ slow start a blip?

Dallas’s play-calling put Pickens in position for four targets in the game. The 24-year-old only saw four targets or fewer three times in his prior 31 games played.

As a playmaker who has always brought in 801 receiving yards or more every season in his career, Pickens is likely due for a big performance against New York. The No. 52 overall pick from 2022 earned 74 receiving yards when last matched up with the Giants in 2024.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thus, he can be counted on to deliver, especially in a defining divisional game of this sort. Schottenheimer looks at his No. 2 receiver as a “great player” who he will put in the best position to see more winning looks.

Consequently, Giants cornerbacks Paulson Adebo, Cor’Dale Flott, Deonte Banks, and Dru Phillips will have a major task on their hands in trying to hold Pickens on Sunday.