Giants’ running back questions Week 1 playcalling

It’s only been one game, and New York Giants players are already questioning the coaching staff’s decision-making.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. questions Giants’ playcalling

Starting RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. spoke with Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post this week as the Giants are coming off a disappointing, 21–6 Week 1 loss against the Washington Commanders.

The Giants’ offense failed to score a touchdown in this contest despite two trips to the red zone. Tracy shared his thoughts on the lacking offensive attack and called offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s red zone playcalling into question.

“I have to do what’s called, but I definitely said we needed to run the ball on the 1-yard line,” Tracy said per Dunleavy. “I feel like everyone felt the same — whether it’s offensive line, quarterback, running back. To do the play-action pass off the 1-yard line, you have to run the ball first.”

Tracy carried the ball 10 times on Sunday, totaling just 24 rushing yards. The Giants’ running back combined for 15 attempts and 30 rushing yards.

“In any good offense, you have to have a well-established run,” Tracy said. “If you don’t, it’s going to be really hard to do anything else. It’s really easy to do a lot of good stuff when you are running the ball. It puts everybody at ease.”

The Giants’ rushing attack was anything but established in Week 1. Entering another pivotal, divisional matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, the Giants’ offense needs to see immediate improvement.

Tracy was a crucial part of the offense as a rookie last season. He totaled 1,123 yards from scrimmage (839 rushing and 284 receiving) with six total touchdowns.

Getting Tracy and the rushing attack back on track will need to be a priority for Kafka as he calls the plays again in Week 2.