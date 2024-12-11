Giants’ second-year wide receiver hopes to figure it out ‘next year’

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

It has been another unproductive season for New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Since being taken in the third round of the draft in 2023, Hyatt has rarely seen the field and gotten limited target opportunities this season despite the team already being eliminated from playoff contention.

Giants’ Jalin Hyatt is already looking ahead to next season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Hyatt, 23, already has his sights set on next season after another dormant showing for him in 2024:

“I’m still the same guy, still feeling confident, still staying ready,” said Hyatt, via Forbes’ DJ Siddiqi. “It’s been a tough year for us this year, but we’ll figure it out next year.”

With the Giants at 2-11 on the season, the mood around the team is as bleak as it has ever been. It is clear that Hyatt will continue to rarely see the field as long as Brian Daboll finishes out the season as head coach, as he would’ve gotten more playing time by now given that they are essentially playing for nothing the rest of the way.

Hyatt has rarely seen the field with the Giants

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The former Tennessee product was a stud during his college days. His blazing speed along with an ability to haul in deep passes was something that made a lot of Giants fans excited about what he could bring to the offense, but he has not had the chance to showcase his talents much in New York.

He has played in just 35% of offensive snaps this season and has only hauled in seven receptions for 53 yards. He is still looking for his first NFL touchdown as his second NFL season is coming to a close.

Hyatt had an opportunity to quickly climb the depth chart last season with the lack of receiving talent they had, but now that Malik Nabers is in the mix, it is going to be tough for Hyatt to get a strong amount of targets. The bad quarterback situation the team was in has played a part in Hyatt’s lack of opportunity, so perhaps that will change next season when they likely have a new quarterback under center.

Until then, Hyatt will focus on making some noise next season with this year being another lost one for him.