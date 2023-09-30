Giants’ Saquon Barkley Injury Update: ‘Doubtful’

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on during warmups before a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants face another potential setback in Week 4 with star running back Saquon Barkley listed as “doubtful” on Saturday’s injury report due to his ongoing recovery from a high ankle sprain. While Head Coach Brian Daboll indicates that Barkley’s participation will come down to a game-time decision, prospects of him hitting the field look grim.

This could mark Barkley’s second straight game on the sidelines, adding to the Giants’ offensive challenges. Given that New York stands at 28th in total yards and 25th in ground yards this season, the absence of Barkley might mean another tough game for the team’s offense.

Barkley’s injury traces back to the Giants’ Week 2 win against the Arizona Cardinals. The seriousness of his ankle sprain came to light just prior to their Week 3 Thursday Night Football face-off with the San Francisco 49ers—a game in which the Giants managed a mere 29 rushing yards without him, resulting in a 30-12 loss.

Andrew Thomas: Another Week the Giants Need to Supplement

Adding to the Giants’ concerns is the confirmed absence of star left tackle Andrew Thomas. He’s set to miss Monday’s game against the Seahawks due to an ongoing hamstring issue. This means a third consecutive game without his vital contributions on the field.

In the wake of these significant absences, the Giants are pinning hopes on other team members to fill the void. Quarterback Daniel Jones might be called upon to deliver both on the ground and through play-action, aiming to reignite the team’s offense.

Fans will be tuned in to the Monday night matchup against Seattle, set to kick off at 8:15 P.M. EST and broadcast nationally on ABC.

