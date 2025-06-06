Giants: Russell Wilson seems obsessed with one underutilized playmaker

The Giants have been trying to find ways to get Jalin Hyatt going in their offense for years to no avail.

But as the former third-round pick enters his third season, the breakout could finally be underway.

Jalin Hyatt has stood out at Giants OTAs

At his introductory press conference, new Giants QB Russell Wilson specifically highlighted Hyatt as a player he was excited to play with. That excitement has been on full display ever since.

Wilson and Hyatt have connected on several big plays throughout OTAs, including a long touchdown pass over 40 yards downfield.

Hyatt has been getting first-team reps with Malik Nabers sidelined due to a toe injury, and he has made the most of the opportunity.

Russell Wilson believes in Hyatt

Wilson discussed his excitement for Hyatt’s potential again on Thursday.

“I think (wide receiver) Jalin Hyatt, he’s a guy that I really believe in,” Wilson told the media.

Hyatt’s strong play in the spring is exciting, but he needs to carry that into the summer. It’s during training camp when depth charts and rosters begin to take shape.

If Hyatt can continue to play at a high level in July, then perhaps he will earn extra looks in August, see the field more in September, and so forth.

Last season, Hyatt was largely phased out of the offense. He totaled just eight receptions for 62 yards after totaling 23 receptions and 373 yards as a rookie in 2024.

Still in search of his first career touchdown, Hyatt has an opportunity to have his skill set maximized this season with Wilson, one of the league’s best deep-ball throwers, under center.