Giants’ Russell Wilson named the NFL’s best ‘deep passer’ by PFF

The New York Giants’ offense has lacked explosiveness for years. But that should change in 2025 with Russell Wilson taking over as their starting quarterback.

Entering year 14 of his career, Wilson is still among the NFL’s top deep-passing quarterbacks. His accuracy pushing the ball downfield should help open up the Giants’ offense this season.

PFF grades Russell Wilson as the NFL’s best deep passer

According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson was the league’s best deep passer last season. In the 13th season of his career, Wilson still demonstrated the ability to pick defenses apart while targeting receivers 20+ yards downfield.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“Russell Wilson’s impeccable touch on deep throws has been a weapon throughout his career, and he showed it off again in 2024,” PFF’s Dalton Wasserman explained. “Particularly when he was targeting George Pickens, Wilson repeatedly exploited single-coverage matchups and gave the Steelers’ passing game the explosiveness it desperately needed.”

Wilson and Pickens developed a strong chemistry last season, resulting in their connection on plenty of big-time shots downfield. The Giants are hoping to see Wilson develop a similar rapport with Malik Nabers in 2025.

Malik Nabers’s deep receiving abilities have yet to be maximized

Last season, Nabers was spectacular, totaling 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he totaled only seven receptions (6.4% of his 109) 20+ yards downfield for 216 yards (17.9% of his 1,204), and two touchdowns.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PFF credited him with a 96.8 Deep Receiving Grade, indicating that his lack of production on deep routes was caused by poor quarterback play more than anything. With Wilson throwing the ball, Naber should be able to shake loose for more explosive plays deep downfield.

Wilson’s deep passing ability will transform the Giants’ offense

In 2024, Wilson was PFF’s highest-graded passer on 20+ yard throws with a 97.3 Deep Passing Grade.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite making only 11 starts, Wilson threw 50 passes 20+ yards downfield. He completed 27 of those attempts (54.0%) for 851 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions.

PFF credited him with 21 Big Time Throws and only one Turnover Worthy Play on his 50 deep passing attempts.

The Giants have an intriguing group of playmakers, headlined by Nabers, and including WRs such as Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt.

Maximizing these skill-position players has been a struggle for Big Blue due to their lack of consistent quarterback play. Wilson and his elite deep passing accuracy should help stabilize the offense and generate more explosive opportunities for the playmakers in 2025.