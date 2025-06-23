The Giants’ offensive line could hinge on one player breaking out

The New York Giants know their offensive line could be the swing factor between another disappointing season and a legitimate step forward in 2025.

Even after multiple investments across the line, good depth remains a major issue — particularly behind injury-prone left tackle Andrew Thomas.

They used a fifth-round pick on Marcus Bow to reinforce tackle depth, but he’s a project who may not be ready just yet.

That’s why everything might come down to one player in the middle — second-year center John Michael Schmitz.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

John Michael Schmitz could be the X-factor in 2025

Now entering his third NFL season, John Michael Schmitz is at a crossroads after an up-and-down 2024 campaign.

The 26-year-old played 983 offensive snaps last season, surrendering 28 pressures and six sacks in the middle of the line.

Those numbers placed him near the bottom among starting centers, and he often struggled against size and quick interior rushers.

Still, it’s important to note that the environment around him was far from stable, especially with quarterback injuries and rotating guards.

A more stable quarterback can elevate his game

Russell Wilson taking over at quarterback may be exactly what Schmitz needs to settle into his role and improve communication.

Wilson’s veteran presence and pre-snap awareness could help Schmitz adjust protections and develop more confidence at the line of scrimmage.

Quarterback-center synergy is like a dance — when the rhythm is off, the whole play collapses before it starts.

If Wilson provides that calm veteran cadence, Schmitz may finally get the clarity he lacked under Daniel Jones and Drew Lock.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Physical limitations must be masked by technique

Schmitz isn’t the biggest or strongest center, which has always been the knock on his scouting report since college.

He sometimes struggles against nose tackles with elite size or bull-rush moves that overwhelm his functional strength.

But what he lacks in raw power, he can make up with fundamentals, angles, and pre-snap recognition — all teachable traits.

The best centers in the league often survive by being crafty, not dominant, and Schmitz has a chance to develop in that mold.

The offensive line’s success depends on Schmitz’s growth

The Giants aren’t deep enough at offensive line to survive a regression from Schmitz, making his development essential.

A solid center can clean up mistakes from guards, anchor blitz pickups, and set the tone in short-yardage situations.

If Schmitz becomes reliable, the rest of the line will benefit.

He’s not expected to be elite, but if he can become steady, the Giants’ offense will be in far better shape this fall.

READ MORE: Giants’ new quarterback says Malik Nabers lured him in free agency: ‘I came here because of him’



