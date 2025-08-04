Giants’ Russell Wilson appears to be ‘on a mission’ as he balls out at training camp

The New York Giants feel as though they finally have stability at the quarterback position after signing Russell Wilson this offseason. The 36-year-old quarterback has breathed new life into the offense and has been one of the team’s top performers this summer at training camp.

Russell Wilson has been a top standout at Giants training camp

Matt Citak of Giants.com named Wilson the Giants’ top offensive standout at camp so far, saying the 14-year veteran has “plenty of gas left in the tank.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“The veteran quarterback appears to be on a mission to prove to the entire NFL world that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank,” Citak wrote. “At least once a practice, he connects with one of the young receivers on a moonball for 40+ yards, showing off his accuracy on deep passes down the field.

“But he’s also looked good on short and intermediate throws, while also showing off his athleticism on designed run plays. Overall, Wilson has looked very impressive ever since the start of spring practices.”

Wilson has received plenty of praise from his new teammates and coaches this summer for his leadership qualities. The vibe around the Giants’ training facility is different this summer, with positive energy radiating throughout the practice field. Wilson might just be the source of the radiation.

Wilson is on a mission in 2025

But in addition to the positive impact Wilson has had on the locker room, he has had a tremendous impact on the practice field. He and Malik Nabers have developed a strong bond, leading to explosive performances during team drills.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nabers has hauled in a number of deep touchdown grabs from Wilson, whose deep ball accuracy is still on point. Last season, Wilson was the highest-graded passer in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, posting a 97.3 Deep Passing Grade on 20+ yard attempts.

Despite making only 11 starts, Wilson threw 50 passes 20+ yards downfield. He completed 27 of those attempts (54.0%) for 851 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions.

Now entering his age-36 season, Wilson is on a mission to prove that he still has the makings of a high-quality starter. He might not be the All-Pro talent he once was, but Wilson is still capable of being a serviceable quarterback and should easily serve as an upgrade over what the Giants had last season.