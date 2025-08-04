Giants’ 3rd-year receiver quietly having a standout training camp

The New York Giants enter the 2025 season with a receiving corps that leans heavily on its top three playmakers.

Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Wan’Dale Robinson are expected to handle the bulk of the offensive production at wideout.

Beyond that trio, however, depth remains a pressing concern, and competition for the remaining roster spots is wide open.

Jalin Hyatt, a former third-round pick with speed to burn, is still fighting to reestablish himself after a disappointing campaign.

Behind him, a handful of lesser-known receivers are battling for relevance, hoping to seize one of the final roster spots.

Among that group is Montrell Washington, a third-year receiver who might be on the verge of reviving his career.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Montrell Washington turning heads at training camp

Washington, a former fifth-round pick out of Stanford by the Denver Broncos, has bounced around the league searching for opportunity.

He spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs, logging just five snaps on special teams and no meaningful offensive contributions.

Now with the Giants, Washington is making the most of his chance, consistently producing with the second-team offense in camp.

What’s standing out most is his budding chemistry with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, the team’s potential long-term starter.

Washington has quickly become one of Dart’s favorite targets, especially in red-zone drills where timing and trust are crucial.

That rapport could give him a significant edge as the Giants trim the roster and finalize their depth chart.

Chemistry with Jaxson Dart could be his ticket

Quarterback-receiver chemistry is often the hidden factor that determines fringe roster decisions in the NFL.

If Dart feels comfortable throwing to Washington now, that confidence could translate to preseason performances and live-game opportunities.

For a young quarterback, having a reliable target he trusts can be like a safety blanket when the pocket collapses.

Washington’s route-running has been sharp, and his ability to adjust to Dart’s ball placement has impressed coaches early.

Even if he begins the season as a depth option or special teams contributor, this connection could ensure he sticks around.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Giants’ receiver depth remains a question mark

The Giants know they are one injury away from serious trouble at wide receiver given the lack of proven backups.

Slayton and Robinson are solid secondary pieces, but neither has consistently commanded heavy defensive attention on the outside.

If Nabers were to miss any time, the passing attack could look alarmingly thin without a breakout from the depth chart.

That is why Washington’s emergence is so critical—it provides a glimmer of hope that someone else can step into a role.

The Giants aren’t asking him to become a star, but simply to offer reliability and a connection with their quarterback of the future.

In a crowded but uninspiring competition for the final receiver spots, Montrell Washington is doing everything possible to separate himself.

For a team searching for offensive stability, small breakthroughs like this could make a meaningful difference by the time September arrives.