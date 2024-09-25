Giants rule out two cornerbacks for Week 4 matchup vs. Cowboys

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are aiming to build on their momentum from their first win of the season in Week 3 as they enter a pivotal, Thursday night matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Ahead of their primetime contest, the Giants have ruled out a couple of key defensive starters on the latest injury report.

Giants rule out two cornerbacks for TNF

According to Dan Salamone of Giants.com, the Giants have ruled out cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson (calf) and Dru Phillips (calf) for Thursday night football. Phillips has made two starts so far this season and has performed at a high level, but left the Giants’ Week 3 game early with a calf injury. Jackson also sustained his injury against the Browns this past Sunday.

Without Phillips and Jackson, the Giants’ secondary will be shorthanded on a short week facing a tough opponent in the Dallas Cowboys’ receiving corps. The Cowboys have an elite group of playmakers headlined by first-team All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Big Blue might have a difficult time containing the Cowboys’ star weapon this week without the rookie Phillips, who is their starter in the slot where Lamb often lines up.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Thankfully, the Giants are expected to get veteran cornerback Nick McCloud back in the lineup this week. McCloud was one of the team’s two starting outside cornerbacks in Week 1 but had missed the last two games with a knee injury.

Veteran wide receiver ruled questionable for Week 4

In addition to being without Phillips and Jackson, the Giants could potentially be missing veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton from the lineup as well. Slayton is dealing with a thumb injury and has officially been listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game.

In the event that Slayton is unable to suit up, second-year wideout Jalin Hyatt should see some extended playing time. Slayton has been the Giants’ leading receiver in four of the last five seasons, so he would be a big loss to the lineup. However, Hyatt has been waiting for an opportunity to flash his potential and could get that chance this week.