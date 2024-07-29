Giants rookie receiver dazzles with impressive catch in training camp

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers does not need to do much else to create hype around his name heading into the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, the LSU product just so happened to generate more buzz this weekend by just doing what he does best.

Nabers made a wowing over-the-shoulder catch in run-throughs at Giants training camp on Sunday, which quickly caught the attention of the franchise’s and the league’s fanbases, as Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post shared on X earlier on Sunday:

Holy cow! Malik Nabers coming at you. Great throw and catch with Daniel Jones #Giants pic.twitter.com/KwAZuAyIHJ — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) July 28, 2024

Giants’ Malik Nabers gets rave reactions after impressive catch in training camp

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 21-year-old pass-catcher was matched up against Giants left corner Cor’Dale Flott on the outside when he pulled off an in-and-out juke to get to the sideline and complete the diving catch off of a well-placed pass from quarterback Daniel Jones.

Nabers’ teammates and coaches were in awe of the grab, and there were many reactions in the comments section on X as well, including one X user, @MrSahiti, who professed how he is “really excited to see him [Nabers] play this season.” Another user, @Hundiddy1, proclaimed Nabers as the best wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft class, while a third, @yokester35, admitted his disdain for the franchise but in the same breath, gave flowers to Nabers, who he labeled as “the real deal.”

yea he looking like the best wr in this draft ?? — every ???? (@Hundiddy1) July 28, 2024

Nabers gave the Giants & their fans a teaser of what’s to come in 2024

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

It’s plays like these that will allow the Giants to gain more yardage on offense in 2024. Specifically in Nabers’ case, the Louisiana native thrived as a junior in college, notching 17.6 receiving yards per reception thanks to footwork like this and his raw natural talent.

Nabers’ unofficial 4.35-second 40-yard dash at LSU’s 2024 pro day was put on full display as he beat Flott man-to-man down the field. The Giants finished with the seventh-fewest 20-plus-yard passing completions (44) and the fifth-fewest 40-yard completions (7) in 2023. They were also one of only five teams that failed to bring in at least 10 yards per reception (9.9 yards/rec) on the campaign.

That being said, it is a new day in New York, and Nabers will look to spearhead a new-look Giants aerial attack alongside WR Jalin Hyatt and turn that tide with dynamic plays that resemble this when it is go time.