Giants new star defender serving as mentor for young pass rushers

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made a splash move this offseason by swinging a trade for star pass rusher Brian Burns. Burns joins Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Dexter Lawerence to form a formidable trio on the Giants’ defensive front.

Brian Burns earning praise from Giants coaching staff during training camp

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In the early going of training camp, it seems that Burns is using his wisdom to provide advice to the younger members of the Giants’ defense. Head coach Brian Daboll has lauded Burns’ efforts so far.

“He’s a good football player… not just on the field, but in the classroom,” said Daboll. “I think he’s done a really good job with Kayvon, and that OLB/DE room, happy we did it.”

Burns has been tasked with facing the Giants’ All-Pro tackle in practice

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Burns has been put to the test in training camp, getting reps against former All-Pro LT Andrew Thomas. Daboll talked about how Burns has handled those difficult reps.

“Man that’s a fun matchup to watch,” said Daboll. “Those guys go at it, make each other better, they are both really good football players so it helps us as a team.

A bounce-back season could be on the horizon for Burns

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Burns, a two-time Pro Bowler who has 46 career sacks in his five-year career, will be looking to bounce back in 2024 after a slight decrease in production in 2023. Burns collected a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2022, and saw that number decline to 8.0 sacks last season.

The Giants are hopeful that the addition of Burns can help spark a bounce-back season for the team after a disappointing 6-11 season. Big Blue’s defense could prove to be the team’s strong suit with uncertain offensive expectations.