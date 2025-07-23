Giants’ rookie quarterback struggles in first training camp practice

The New York Giants officially got their preparations for the 2025 season underway on Wednesday with their first training camp practice.

This offered fans their first look at rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, whom the Giants selected 25th overall in this year’s draft.

However, he didn’t have the fashionable entrance to the NFL that fans might’ve dreamed.

Giants’ rookie QB Jaxson Dart struggled during his first training camp practice

Dart struggled during his first training camp practice. On his first pass, he was intercepted by safety Nic Jones, who took the ball the other way for a touchdown.

Jaxson Dart’s 1st 11-on-11 pass of Giants camp intercepted by DB Nic Jones pic.twitter.com/PhvYwwve1R — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) July 23, 2025

According to Connor Hughes of SNY, Dart went 1-of-5 passing during 11-on-11 drills with one touchdown and the aforementioned interception.

He practiced primarily with the second team, and, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, snuck in one rep with the first team.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Raanan also reported that Dart finished the day 3-of-7 passing with one touchdown and one interception in live drills (7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills combined).

Although it was a tough first practice for the rookie, it’s nothing that the Giants will worry about. They have a stable veteran in front of him and Russell Wilson, who looked great during his first practice with the team, going 10-17 with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Dart was always expected to be a developmental prospect who sits behind a starter and takes his time to grow and develop. This was just day one.