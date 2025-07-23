Giants cross-training 1st round bust at both guard spots

The New York Giants are clinging to the last threads of hope that Evan Neal can become something — anything — at the NFL level.

Once viewed as a foundational piece of the offensive line, Neal now looks more like a cautionary tale than a future building block.

Just 24 years old, Neal’s journey has already hit more potholes than expected for a top-10 draft pick with elite college pedigree.

The Giants are now moving him across both guard positions in training camp, searching for a spark that hasn’t yet appeared.

It’s a drastic change, but one that speaks volumes about their urgency to salvage any remaining value from a declining asset.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

A rough road at tackle leads to an overdue transition

After years of struggles at right tackle, the Giants have finally pivoted and are trying Neal on the interior offensive line.

The experiment isn’t entirely new — he had been training at left guard this summer before switching to right guard Wednesday.

This positional shuffle marks the team’s most direct acknowledgment yet that Neal isn’t the answer on the outside anymore.

Over 1,781 career snaps at tackle, Neal surrendered 98 pressures and 12 sacks — a ratio that derailed multiple Giants drives.

His footwork often looked stiff, and his inability to handle speed rushers made him a liability in pass protection.

The clock is ticking after fifth-year option was declined

The Giants already declined Neal’s fifth-year option earlier this offseason, setting the stage for a do-or-die 2025 campaign.

It’s rare for top picks to lose their original role so quickly, but Neal’s struggles forced the coaching staff’s hand.

Now, he’s fighting to earn a roster spot as a depth guard rather than staking claim as a franchise lineman.

This isn’t just a reset — it’s a final attempt to avoid becoming a complete draft bust, one step above waivers.

If Neal can’t carve out a role this year, it’s difficult to envision him sticking with the Giants beyond the season.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

A switch to guard offers smaller responsibilities, better fit

Shifting Neal to guard is about shrinking his responsibility and limiting his exposure to one-on-one matchups in open space.

At guard, he’ll face more power rushers than speed threats, which might suit his large frame and strength-focused profile.

It’s like moving a struggling cornerback to safety — less isolation, more structure, and fewer opportunities to get exposed.

The hope is that, in tighter quarters, Neal’s physical traits can shine without the glaring weaknesses showing up every snap.

But at this point, potential alone won’t cut it — the Giants need consistency, not flashes, to justify a roster spot.

Can Neal rewrite his story in a crowded offensive room?

The Giants’ offensive line is far from settled, but the addition of Greg Van Roten and experienced competition makes things tougher.

If Neal can outperform expectations and hold his own inside, he could end up being a valuable swing lineman this season.

But if he continues to struggle, the team will likely cut ties and redirect their focus toward younger, more reliable options.

For a player who once carried franchise expectations, Neal now faces a different battle — simply surviving another roster cutdown.

There’s no doubt this is his last shot to change the narrative and give the Giants a reason to believe in him again.