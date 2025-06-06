Giants’ rookie quarterback is already breathing new life into his team

The New York Giants are desperate to turn things around after an abysmal 2024 season.

They made wholesale changes to their roster this offseason, especially at the quarterback position.

They signed a pair of veterans in Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, then took a big swing in the NFL Draft on Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick. While they are hoping Dart doesn’t need to see the field much this season, the Giants should be thrilled to see the rookie already having an impact.

Jaxson Dart has made his presence known at Giants OTAs

Dart has already made his impact at OTAs felt. The rookie has seemingly breathed new life into the team.

At OTA practice No. 6 on Thursday, Dart was seen executing his handshakes with several of the team’s running backs.

Jaxson Dart is already breathing new life into this team. pic.twitter.com/dbmLcXA7JR — Fireside Giants (@FiresideGiants) June 5, 2025

Dart is bringing a different energy to the practice field. He’s young, personable, and exciting. His personality is already giving the Giants a more uplifting feel heading into the 2025 season.

Dart is leaving a strong impression on his teammates

Veteran QB Russell Wilson offered praise for Dart while speaking to the media following the Giants’ practice on Thursday.

“Yeah, Jaxson’s been great, man,” Wilson told the media. “He’s a great worker, great teammate. We’re having fun, all of us.”

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An injection of youth into the Giants’ quarterback room was necessary. Dart, 22 years old, will attempt to soak up as much information as he can while competing in a quarterback room that features two veterans in Wilson and Jameis Winston.

It could be a while before Dart takes over as the starter. But once he does, the team will undoubtedly welcome him into the lineup with open arms.