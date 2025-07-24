Giants’ rookie quarterback bounced back on Day 2 of camp after rough first practice

The New York Giants are now two practices into training camp. On their first day of practice, Wednesday, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Dart struggled on Day One of camp, throwing a pick-six on his first passing attempt and completing a low percentage of his attempts. However, on Thursday, he bounced back with a solid performance in his second training camp practice.

Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart bounces back with solid second day of training camp

On his first passing attempt on Wednesday, Dart threw an interception. On his first passing attempt on Thursday, he threw a touchdown.

Dart opened 11-on-11 drills with a deep touchdown down the right sideline to third-year WR Jalin Hyatt. It was a pretty pass down the sideline, placed perfectly on Hyatt’s back shoulder.

Jaxson Dart to Jalin Hyatt for the touchdown! pic.twitter.com/8NoQermXRl — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) July 24, 2025

According to the team’s official practice report, Dart threw five touchdowns in 1-on-1 action from close range.

Although he did throw an interception later in practice (Tre Hawkins III made the play), that should not take away from what was a solid day of practice from the Giants’ first-round rookie.