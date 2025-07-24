Giants reward top defensive lineman with new $3M contract incentives

The New York Giants are giving one of their brightest stars a pay bump. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Giants have added $3 million in incentives to Dexter Lawrence’s contract for the 2025 season.

Lawrence is set to make $17 million this season, plus the newly negotiated incentives. His deal runs through 2027.

Giants’ Dexter Lawrence has earned a pay raise

When Lawrence signed his four-year, $87.5 million contract in the 2023 offseason, it made him one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in all of football.

However, a few years later, Lawrence is now tied as only the 10th-highest-paid interior defender in the league. Considering he is widely viewed as the best defensive tackle in the sport, his $22.5 million average annual salary makes him severely underpaid.

Lawrence is coming off a 2024 season in which he made his third-straight Pro Bowl. He totaled a career-high 9.0 sacks and eight tackles for loss in 12 games played.

The two-time second-team All-Pro (2022 and 2023) still has several seasons left on his contract, so a holdout for more money was always unlikely. But the Giants have decided to reward him with an incentive-driven pay bump anyway.