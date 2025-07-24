Giants are pinning 2 cornerbacks against eachother in critical position battle

The New York Giants opened training camp Wednesday, and already one of the juiciest position battles is demanding attention.

The CB2 job opposite Paulson Adebo is officially up for grabs — and two young corners are locked in a heated race.

Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott split first-team reps throughout practice, a clear message that the competition is wide open.

It’s a battle that could define the success of the Giants’ secondary in 2025 — and both players know what’s at stake.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Deonte Banks has the talent — but confidence is now the question

When the Giants drafted Deonte Banks in the first round, they envisioned a lockdown corner with length, speed, and physicality.

But last season, Banks took a clear step backward, allowing 689 yards and six touchdowns in coverage despite flashing upside.

He consistently struggled to get his head around on deep routes and was often exposed by savvy route-runners in man coverage.

Still, Banks isn’t short on athleticism — it’s the mental side of the game that’s holding him back from becoming a top-tier starter.

The Giants are hoping competition brings out his edge, not shakes his confidence, and he responded well on Day 1 with a red-zone breakup on Malik Nabers.

Cor’Dale Flott has quietly carved out a valuable role

Cor’Dale Flott may not have the first-round pedigree, but he’s earned his place with scrappy, versatile play over three seasons.

Last year, Flott logged a career-high 666 snaps and allowed just 347 yards and one touchdown across 358 coverage downs.

He added one interception and four pass breakups, and more importantly, proved he can handle both boundary and slot responsibilities.

That positional flexibility makes him an important chess piece, especially as the Giants navigate injuries and matchup-specific game plans.

Flott is also playing for a new contract, and that added urgency may help him push Banks harder than anyone expected.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Why Paulson Adebo’s presence changes the dynamics

With Paulson Adebo locked into the CB1 role following his new three-year contract, the Giants finally have a true anchor outside.

That makes the CB2 spot even more critical — it’s no longer a shared burden, but a defined role with high expectations.

The player who wins it will be tasked with handling consistent man coverage against WR2s and rotating into zone-heavy looks.

This isn’t a part-time job anymore — it’s a weekly assignment against starting-caliber NFL receivers, and the margin for error is thin.

For Banks, it’s a chance to reclaim his draft pedigree. For Flott, it’s a chance to prove he belongs as more than a depth piece.

Can Deonte Banks reclaim his starting spot?

Banks clearly has the physical tools, but the question is whether he can clean up the fundamentals and trust his instincts again.

He has all the ingredients of a starting-caliber corner — long frame, top-tier speed, and aggressive hands at the line of scrimmage.

But without the awareness to locate the football and the confidence to stay calm at the catch point, those tools fall flat.

His pass breakup on Nabers was a small win, but for Banks, stacking good days at camp will be the only way forward.

This cornerback competition may not generate headlines now, but come Week 1, the outcome could shape how opponents attack New York’s defense.