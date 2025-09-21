Giants’ rookie emerging as lead running back: ‘He has taken the lead in that backfield’

The New York Giants have an exciting rookie emerging in their offense. Fourth-round running back Cam Skattebo seems to be taking over as the team’s leading rusher.

After a strong performance in Week 2, Skattebo’s role could continue to expand as he becomes the Giants’ starting running back.

Cam Skattebo is reportedly emerging as the Giants’ RB1

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Skattebo could see his role expand even further in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs as the rookie has “taken the lead” in the Giants’ backfield.

“We thought Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo would be used in some short-yardages and special packages, but last week 35 snaps, 52% of the plays from the offense for the Giants,” Garafolo reported (h/t Bleacher Report).

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“The most among any running backs. Look for him to get even more tonight against the Chiefs and moving forward. Skattebo has taken the lead in that backfield.”

Skattebo took 11 carries for 45 yards and his first career touchdown last Sunday against the Cowboys. He was named to Pro Football Focus’s All-Rookie Team of the Week for his performance that saw him earn 35 of his 45 rushing yards after contact.

Giants’ coaching staff offers high praise for Skattebo

Skattebo has earned high praise from the Giants’ coaching staff amidst his increased usage on offense. Head coach Brian Daboll highlighted Skattebo’s energy and the impact it has on the locker room.

“He’s like that pretty much all the time,” Daboll said of Skattebo’s energy. “Loves the game of football. I think he plays it the right way. He’s been a good addition for a young player and to our team with his mindset, his energy, his toughness.”

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka also praised Skattebo, shining the spotlight on the rookie’s downhill rushing style.

“I think, trying to generate some stuff out of the run game, and Skatt was doing a good job, being aggressive, downhill. He’s running hard, so it will give him a few more opportunities,” Kafka said to reporters.

Sitting at 0-2, the Giants are in a must-win situation heading home for their Week 3 primetime matchup with the reigning AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. They will lean on Skattebo’s energy and tenacity.