Giants’ pass-catcher evolving into big-play threat in 2025

The New York Giants’ receiving corps is better this season due to Wan’Dale Robinson’s presence.

Giants: Wan’Dale Robinson is turning into a 100-yard machine

Giants.com’s Dan Salomone published Robinson’s appraisal of his game after the Sept. 14 matchup New York played in:

“I’ve always wanted to be a quarterback’s best friend in that sort of way on third down that they know I’m going to be available, I’m going to be open and there’s always going to be somebody there that’s going to catch that ball,” Robinson said. “And obviously Malik, he’s going to get doubled a lot of times too, so that gives me opportunities to have singles. So just making sure I’m going out there winning my one-on-ones and just always available for the quarterback.”

The four-year pro made this self-analysis following his 142-yard performance in the game the Cowboys won. He also brought in one receiving touchdown for the day.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

What made Robinson’s big day strong vs. the Cowboys

This became only Robinson’s second game in his NFL tenure with 100 or more yards receiving. The former No. 43 pick from three years ago improved his ability to beat his man in getting the step downfield.

Player Profiler shows that Robinson earns a 2.22-yard advantage past his man for every look he sees in a game. That ranks No. 10 in the league.

The veteran playmaker increased by 5.4 yards from his average in 2024 in the same area. More so, Robinson’s teammates praised him for his work. Giants’ leading pass-catcher Malik Nabers said that defenses struggling with Robinson is a major reason why he gets good coverage.

Thus, Robinson looks to progress even more, being a dream for his quarterback, as well as the players he looks to win with from scrimmage the rest of the way.