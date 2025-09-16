Giants’ powerful running back makes PFF’s Rookie Team of the Week

The New York Giants had a new leading rusher on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Rookie fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo led the team in carries, taking a team-high 12 carries for 45 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, second-year running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. took just five carries. This led to a standout performance from Skattebo, but has caused some fans to call Tracy’s role into question.

Cam Skattebo makes PFF’s Rookie Team of the Week

Pro Football Focus was impressed with Skattebo’s performance on Sunday. Skattebo was named to PFF’s Rookie Team of the Week after a strong outing against the Cowboys.

“After a limited role in his debut where he only saw just eight offensive snaps, Skattebo’s contributions expanded significantly in the Giants’ overtime loss to the Cowboys, playing 35 snaps,” PFF’s Jim Wyman wrote.

“The fourth-rounder out of Arizona State carried the ball 12 times for 55 yards and a rushing touchdown while forcing three missed tackles and recording three first downs, good for an 82.8 PFF rushing grade.”

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Skattebo served as the leading back for the Giants in Week 2. He had more carries and more snaps than Tyrone Tracy Jr., who entered the season as Big Blue’s starter.

However, with Tracy playing a more prominent role as a returner on special teams, his playing time on offense was cut down a bit, leading to an expanded role for Skattebo.

Will Skattebo take over as the Giants’ lead running back moving forward?

Skattebo was the main man in the Giants’ backfield on Sunday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he will continue to lead the team in carries every Sunday.

The Giants are deploying a committee backfield this season with Tracy and Skattebo leading the charge as a tandem.

“I’m not convinced Tyrone Tracy’s reduced role in Week 2 is a precursor of things to come,” Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post wrote. “Nor should it be. He was good last year.”

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Head coach Brian Daboll explained that Tracy’s reduced role on offense was a result of his expanded playing time on special teams and that he feels comfortable running a committee attack.

“We have three guys who we can use, and if we think one is running pretty good or feeling it we’ll get it to him,” Daboll said. “And if not, we’ll use all three of them. I have confidence in all three of those guys.”

Skattebo will likely continue to see his playing time increase after a strong showing against the Cowboys. But Tracy won’t be phased out of the offense. Both running backs will continue to play a crucial role for the Giants’ offense.