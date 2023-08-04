Giants rookie center is already running away with the starting job

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Emerging from the New York Giants training camp is the impressive rookie center, John Michael Schmitz. His standout performances thus far have propelled him to the forefront of the race for the starting center position.

Although the Giants’ training camp only recently saw the introduction of full pads, Schmitz has already been getting significant practice time with the first team. This suggests that the team sees him as an integral part of the offensive line, primed to play consistently with the other starters.

A Focus on the Giants’ Improvement

Ben Krimmel from Yahoo Sports reported that starting wasn’t initially Schmitz’s main concern. Instead, the rookie center prioritized contributing to the overall improvement of the Giants as a football team. Schmitz emphasized his intent to “keep getting better each and every day” and carve out a name for himself in a Giants offensive line that has had past difficulties.

Potential Boost for Quarterback Protection

Quarterback Daniel Jones has struggled with limited pocket protection throughout his career. If Schmitz maintains his impressive performance into the upcoming season, it could not only establish his reputation in his rookie year but also enable Jones to expand and improve his game.

Schmitz told Yahoo Sports, “I just keep getting more confident in my calls, just putting the offensive line in a position to succeed out there.” He further stressed the importance of aligning his perspective with Jones’ to facilitate offensive synchronization.

A Solution to the Center Position Question

With the kickoff of Week 1 just over a month away, the Giants seem to have found their likely center starter. This answers one of the significant questions the team faced entering the offseason, providing a promising outlook for their offensive line stability.

