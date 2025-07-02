Giants’ revamped quarterback room bringing ‘new energy’ to the locker room

The New York Giants overhauled their quarterback room this offseason. Veteran signal-caller and future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson is taking over as the new starter. Behind him is a unique group featuring the eccentric Jameis Winston, the fan-favorite Tommy DeVito, and the new youngster Jaxson Dart.

This group is a complete 180 from the quarterback room that took the field for the Giants last season. Not only does this group demonstrate a significant upgrade in talent, but it also shows a notable shift in leadership and energy.

Russell Wilson’s leadership is making an impact on the Giants’ locker room

Wilson’s experience is already making an impact on the Giants. During OTAs and mandatory minicamp this spring, Wilson demonstrated his leadership and brought new energy to the practice field.

“I think it’s the energy he brings,” running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. said, per the team’s website. “Every time he walks into the meeting room, he greets everybody. It starts with that. You know what I’m saying? That is the main thing that I see. Russ, he’s very intentional in what he does, he speaks to everybody. Again, no matter if you’re the starter or you’re number three, whatever it is, he treats you like you’re the starting person. But he also gives confidence in you. He speaks life to you.”

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Brian Daboll has also benefited from Wilson’s experience and leadership. The Giants ran more 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills this spring during practice — something that was recommended to Daboll from Wilson.

“I think it’s important to listen to the quarterbacks,” Daboll said. “They’re the ones that are touching the ball on every play. Certainly, he has a lot of accolades behind his playing career and experience, it’s been good… But Russ has been good for us, I’d say, in a number of ways since he’s been out here.”

Few quarterbacks in the NFL are more accomplished than Wilson. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl Champion, a former Walter Payton Man of the Year, and a former second-team All-Pro. Wilson’s status holds weight.

Jaxson Dart is bringing charisma to the quarterback room

While Wilson brings maturity and leadership to the field, Dart brings energy and excitement. Giants.com’s John Schmeelk explained how Dart’s personality stood out during spring practices.

“What has really stood out for me has been his personality,” Schmeelk wrote. “After he finished his first in-person media availability during OTAs, I turned to Dan Salomone and Matt Citak and said, ‘He’s Captain Charisma.’ Everyone raved about his personality, leadership skills and intangibles in college, and those have been apparent in how he has operated so far as a Giant.”

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 22 years old, Dart is the youngest quarterback in the room by a wide distance. The rookie first-round pick is entering the NFL as a raw prospect with plenty of potential. But pure physical talent and potential is only one of the many components required to make a successful NFL quarterback.

Leadership and personality are important, under-discussed traits that help mold a quarterback into a successful starter at the next level. Dart is already demonstrating that he has the demeanor required to find that success.