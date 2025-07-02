Giants’ shifty veteran running back should not be forgotten

Plenty of excitement surrounds the New York Giants’ running back room, which has received an injection of youth over the last two offseasons.

Second year, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is the projected starter this year after an impressive rookie season. Joining him in the backfield is rookie fourth-round draft pick Cam Skattebo.

This new young duo has received plenty of attention. But veteran running back Devin Singletary has unjustly become the forgotten man.

Devin Singletary was solid at the start of last season

Prior to suffering an injury last season, Singletary was having a solid campaign. He totaled 221 yards and two touchdowns rushing on 56 carries through four starts to open the year. He also added 10 receptions for 72 yards.

According to Pro Football Focus, Singletary forced 10 missed tackles in Week 2, the most among all running backs in the NFL. His 95 rushing yards also ranked 11th in the NFL in Week 2. He totaled 20 forced missed tackles across those four starts.

Singletary should play a role in the Giants’ offense this season

The Giants signed Singletary last offseason to a three-year, $16.5 million contract. He was initially expected to be their running back for the foreseeable future.

Now, Singletary is discussed as a possible odd man out — but he shouldn’t be.

Rather than viewing the Giants’ backfield as a duo, it should be viewed as a committee with three effective contributors. Singletary is still a capable rusher with the ability to make plays and force missed tackles in space. He should have a role in their offense this season.