Giants restructure star pass rusher’s contract, sign coveted 1st-round rookie

The New York Giants have made a notable move to free up some salary cap space.

Giants restructure the contract of Brian Burns

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Giants restructured the contract of Brian Burns by converting over $10 million of his base salary into a signing bonus.

Prior to this move, the Giants had just $1.1 million in total cap space and -$9.3 million in effective cap space (per Over The Cap). This restructuring gives them some breathing room, but the front office will still need to clear up more cap space this summer.

Burns was acquired by the Giants via trade last offseason. He totaled 8.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in his first season with New York.

Restructuring Burns allows the Giants to sign Abdul Carter

The Giants made the move to restructure Burns’s deal so that they could get first-round rookie EDGE Abdul Carter under contract. Carter signed his four-year, fully guaranteed $45 million deal on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Carter was selected No. 3 overall in this year’s NFL Draft. He will combine with Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux this season, aiming to form a tantalizing pass-rush trio.

In 2024, Carter totaled 12.0 sacks and led the nation with 24.0 tackles for loss. He was widely considered to be the best defensive player in the NFL Draft class.