Giants’ catastrophic 1st-round draft bust might save his career with a position change

Some first-round picks soar, others stumble.

But few crash as hard or as quickly as Evan Neal has with the New York Giants.

Drafted seventh overall in 2022 with hopes of being the franchise’s long-term right tackle, Neal has struggled mightily through two seasons.

Now, the Giants are praying that a position switch to guard might rescue a once-promising career.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why right tackle just didn’t work

Neal’s physical traits were never the problem.

At 6-foot-7 and over 350 pounds, he has the frame of an NFL mauler.

But football isn’t a weightlifting contest — and edge rushers exposed the flaws that strength alone can’t hide.

His reaction time on the perimeter was a major weakness.

Quick edge rushers with high-level bend consistently turned the corner on him, and his foot speed simply wasn’t enough to recover.

Last season, he played just 459 snaps, surrendering 17 pressures and two sacks before another lower body injury ended his year.

It was a familiar, frustrating pattern — and the Giants knew something had to change.

Sliding inside may be the fix

Shifting Neal inside to right guard may seem like a demotion, but it could be a lifeline.

Inside, he’ll face less athletic rushers and rely more on leverage and brute strength.

That’s a much better fit for Neal’s build and skill set, allowing him to use his anchor to absorb bull rushes and clog interior gaps.

Former Giants Pro Bowl center Shaun O’Hara recently told The New York Post that he believes the position change is exactly what Neal needs.

“The physical side of it, he should be fine with, he’s a big, strong kid,” O’Hara said. “He’s as big as a house. He’s got to start using that size to his advantage.”

The Giants appear to agree, especially with veteran Greg Van Roten penciled in as the current starter.

Van Roten was solid last season, but at 34 years old, he doesn’t offer the upside the Giants hoped to get from a top-10 pick.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

A last-chance gamble with some upside

If this move works, it won’t just save a career — it might salvage the Giants’ offensive line rebuild.

The Eagles found success last year with a similar approach, transitioning Mekhi Becton from tackle to guard and getting improved consistency.

The Giants are hoping lightning can strike twice.

“It’s harder to go from guard to tackle than tackle to guard, in my opinion,” O’Hara told The Post. “What he’s got on his side is it’s not a new offense he has to learn, it’s not a new technique, it’s the same stuff he’s been working on, he’s got the same O-line coach. From that standpoint, it’s just reps.”

There’s certainly risk involved, but they’ve already lived the downside. This is the swing before the strikeout — and if Neal can adjust quickly, it could be a long overdue win for general manager Joe Schoen and the front office.

That said, it’s still a longshot. Position change or not, Neal needs to stay healthy and play confidently to secure any role moving forward.

And if he can’t even earn rotational snaps behind Van Roten, the writing will be on the wall.

READ MORE:

Giants stumbled into a perfect situation as they are really eyeing 2026