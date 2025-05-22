Giants stumbled into a perfect situation as they are really eyeing 2026

Sometimes the best long-term plans start by accident, and for the New York Giants, 2025 might be exactly that.

It’s a transition year, but not a throwaway.

It’s the calm before the storm — or maybe the quiet climb before a real shot at contending again.

Why 2025 is the bridge year, not the destination

Let’s be clear: 2025 is about survival. It’s not about Super Bowl dreams or over-the-top expectations.

The Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston for one reason — to hold the fort and buy time.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The real future begins with Jaxson Dart, the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a quarterback with tools, upside, and most importantly, affordability.

Unlike top-five selections, Dart’s contract is far cheaper, and that sets the Giants up with a rare advantage.

They now have a quarterback on a rookie deal and cap flexibility to build a complete roster.

Building around a cheap QB and a hot seat front office

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are very much on the clock.

But the Dart pick just might’ve bought them more time.

It’s unlikely managing partner John Mara wants to eat the remainder of their five-year contracts.

Instead, expect Schoen and Daboll to get at least two more seasons to develop Dart and restructure the offense around him.

If they can show momentum and progress — even in a six or seven-win season — that’s probably enough to get through the next round of evaluations.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The roster might be better than people realize

Defensively, the Giants might have one of the best young cores in the NFL.

They’ve added Abdul Carter, Darius Alexander, Jevon Holland, and Paulson Adebo, giving defensive coordinator Shane Bowen the tools to succeed.

If he can’t elevate this group, the job becomes a top-tier destination for any coach or assistant looking to call plays in 2026.

Offensively, the line needs to stay healthy — a big “if” — but if it does, they’ve built something functional.

The arrival of Malik Nabers gives them a legit WR1 for the first time in years.

Add in Theo Johnson at tight end and a duo of Tyrone Tracy and Cam Skattebo in the backfield, and suddenly, things are trending up.

A well-timed window to make a leap in 2026

Here’s the path: use 2025 to steady the ship and prepare Dart to take over with confidence in 2026.

Get the roster financially optimized, continue to develop a core, and give Dart the pieces he needs to succeed from day one.

If they pull that off, they’ll enter next offseason with money, momentum, and possibly a rising franchise quarterback — something they’ve lacked for over a decade.

For the first time in a long time, the Giants might’ve stumbled into the right blueprint.

READ MORE:

Giants are being put on blast again — and 2025 might be their breaking point