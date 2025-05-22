Giants are being put on blast again — and 2025 might be their breaking point

Sometimes, the best reality shows don’t need scripts — they just need a struggling front office and a few million angry fans.

The New York Giants are officially back on Hard Knocks for the 2025 NFL season, and general manager Joe Schoen can’t be thrilled.

After getting humiliated on last year’s offseason edition, the Giants are once again under the microscope — and the entire NFC East is coming along.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Hard Knocks returns, and the spotlight burns even hotter

Last year, the Giants were portrayed like a team lost in the fog.

The production showed a franchise clinging to fragments of identity, without a concrete plan or chemistry.

From missed evaluations to emotional breakdowns, Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were anything but composed behind the curtain.

And somehow, despite the storm of criticism, they survived the fallout.

This year, they’ll get no such grace.

Draft picks bring hope — but also new pressure

New York’s front office tried to flip the narrative by drafting linebacker Abdul Carter with the third overall pick.

They followed it up by trading into the back of the first round to grab quarterback Jaxson Dart — a move that screamed both vision and desperation.

Dart is the type of QB who can win over a fanbase fast, with an electric playstyle and charisma built for television.

Hard Knocks producers probably smiled the moment the Giants submitted that pick card.

Now, Dart’s development — and the patience shown around it — will be captured in every painful or promising detail.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Mara wants results — not excuses

Managing partner John Mara has made it clear: 2025 is about progress, not promises.

After another brutal season last year, Mara was seen visibly furious as the team collapsed early in the schedule.

He knows what everyone else knows — the Giants have been one of the worst-run teams in football for the past decade.

If this year is more of the same, the leash on Schoen and Daboll gets cut, no matter who the quarterback is or how flashy the rookies are.

That’s why the Hard Knocks cameras will be more than just an annoyance.

They’ll be the lens through which the world — and Mara — judge how functional this organization really is.

The NFL is watching — and maybe laughing

The Giants are undeniably entertaining.

They drafted a wild-card quarterback, have an unpredictable offensive line, a superstar receiver, and a head coach who looks exhausted but is re-inspired.

And yet, somehow, they’re also fascinating.

This is the kind of team Hard Knocks dreams about: one with potential, dysfunction, media pressure, and front office drama.

For better or worse, the Giants are going to be must-watch television every week — and this time, there’s no hiding.

