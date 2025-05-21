Giants may have struck gold with this QB-coach connection — and it’s just getting started

Sometimes, it’s not about picking the flashiest name. It’s about finding the right fit—and the New York Giants may have done just that.

With the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants passed on hype and headlines to bet on something more meaningful.

They chose a connection.

Giants turned down noise and chose the quarterback they believed in

Cam Ward was off the board. Shedeur Sanders was still available.

But general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll zeroed in on Jaxson Dart—and moved up to get him.

It was a risk. Dart wasn’t the consensus top name left on the board. But the Giants saw traits others overlooked.

He’s got legitimate arm strength. He plays with confidence, poise, and accuracy, especially off script.

He’s also got the kind of mobility that today’s NFL demands—able to escape pressure and extend plays when structure breaks down.

But most importantly, Dart is already embracing the opportunity of playing under Daboll, who helped mold Josh Allen into one of the league’s best.

A quarterback-coach relationship that’s off to a perfect start

Dart didn’t mince words when asked about his early relationship with Daboll.

“There’s not another coach I’d rather be playing for,” he said—and those aren’t empty rookie soundbites.

Dart understands the opportunity in front of him. He’s not just entering the NFL—he’s entering a system designed to elevate quarterbacks.

Daboll’s ability to develop talent, tailor game plans, and simplify complex playbooks was on full display in Buffalo. Dart believes he can be next.

It’s not about throwing him into the fire immediately. It’s about letting him marinate in the right system, with the right mentor.

Jaxson Dart brings traits the Giants desperately need

Dart posted a 69.2% completion rate in his final college season with 4,276 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions.

He added 648 rushing yards, showcasing his dual-threat upside—something the Giants haven’t had in years.

He plays aggressively but not carelessly, always hunting for big plays without forcing the issue too often. He did get caught with his hand in the cookie jar from time to time, especially against better opponents.

He also has a gritty, competitive edge that fits New York’s DNA perfectly. He’s not just a quarterback. He’s a fighter.

The long-term vision is taking shape

The Giants don’t need Dart to start right away. That’s the beauty of the situation.

With veterans like Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the roster, the plan is clear: let Dart sit, learn, and grow.

But if the season takes a turn—or if Dart accelerates faster than expected—he could get the nod earlier than expected.

Either way, this isn’t about 2025 alone. This is about building the next decade of Giants football around a player who’s already bought in.

And for the first time in years, New York has a quarterback who believes in his coach as much as his coach believes in him.

