The Giants’ biggest concern on the offensive line is also their biggest strength

You can build the strongest castle in the world, but if the gate keeps falling off its hinges, you’re still vulnerable.

That’s the problem the New York Giants are quietly facing at left tackle with Andrew Thomas heading into 2025.

On paper, he’s one of the best in the league—an anchor of consistency and technique. In reality, he’s been fighting his own body for years.

Thomas is elite—but only when he’s available

There’s no debate about Thomas’ talent when he’s on the field.

The 26-year-old is heading into the first year of a five-year deal that runs through 2029, and when healthy, he’s worth every penny.

His 2022 campaign was stellar. He logged over 1,000 snaps, allowed just 16 pressures, and played at a Pro Bowl level.

But 2023 and 2024 told a different story.

He’s played only 576 and 416 snaps respectively in those two years. Lower-body injuries—particularly recurring foot issues—continue to limit him.

And when your franchise left tackle can’t stay upright, the ripple effect derails the entire offense.

The financial safety net starts to matter in 2026

The Giants structured Thomas’ contract smartly. It carries a $21 million cap hit this season and escalates to $23.2 million annually through 2028.

However, they built a subtle out after the 2026 season that carries only $4.6 million in dead money.

That’s not a coincidence. They’ve built flexibility into this deal in case injuries make Thomas a part-time player rather than a cornerstone.

The deal included $67 million guaranteed at signing—most of it frontloaded—so they don’t get stuck with future baggage.

It’s not a conversation for today, but it’s one the front office is preparing to have two seasons from now if things don’t improve.

The Giants have quietly built up their depth

To their credit, the Giants didn’t walk into 2025 with blind faith.

They’ve added bodies to the trenches, including veteran swing options like James Hudson and Stone Forsythe and a developmental rookie in Marcus Mbow.

They’ve also shifted Evan Neal inside to guard, which both protects his weaknesses and improves the team’s depth flexibility.

This isn’t the Giants ignoring a problem. It’s them acknowledging it, quietly building insurance, and waiting to see if their cornerstone holds.

The outcome may shape more than just 2025

If Thomas can stay healthy for 900+ snaps, the Giants may have a top-15 offensive line for the first time in years.

If he doesn’t, the offense will sputter again, and questions about long-term durability will creep louder into the spotlight.

That’s the delicate balancing act the Giants face—hoping Thomas turns the page on his injury woes, while bracing for the possibility he doesn’t.

