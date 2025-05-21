Giants could turn the page to Jaxson Dart sooner than expected

Sometimes, the road to success isn’t paved—it’s uphill, full of potholes, and peppered with landmines. The New York Giants are about to find that out the hard way.

Heading into 2025, the Giants are staring down what is statistically the toughest schedule in the last five years based on opponents’ win percentages.

And with pressure mounting on general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, the margin for error is razor-thin.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Giants added intrigue under center with a high-upside rookie

Fortunately, the Giants didn’t come into the season empty-handed.

They quietly pulled off one of the most intriguing moves in the draft by selecting quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall pick.

They didn’t have to mortgage their future to do it either—just two third-round picks and the 34th overall selection to move up.

The idea was to give Dart a redshirt season. Sit. Learn. Observe. Develop.

But the NFL rarely sticks to the script, especially when you’re staring down a schedule that looks more like a buzzsaw.

A difficult schedule may force an early transition

If the Giants stumble early—and six wins feels like a reasonable ceiling—it could spark a change behind center by Week 10.

Dart will have had time to digest the offense, build chemistry with the starters, and adjust to the mental speed of the pro game.

And if the season spirals, Schoen and Daboll would be wise to let ownership see what they’ve built behind the curtain.

Because if Dart flashes his talent in real game action, that buys time. And that time could be the difference between a reset or a rebuild.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Dart has the raw tools, now he needs the reps

Dart is a playmaker. His arm talent, mobility, and confidence as a thrower check every box that Daboll has historically valued.

He threw for 4,276 yards and 29 touchdowns last season with just six interceptions. His 69.2% completion rate jumps to 77.7% when adjusted.

He added 648 rushing yards and three more scores on the ground. This is not your average developmental quarterback.

However, Dart operated in a system at Ole Miss that didn’t ask him to read the full field consistently or sit in a collapsing pocket.

That learning curve is steep. But the Giants are clearly betting he’s the type of guy who closes that gap quickly with preparation.

Playing Dart isn’t just smart—it might be necessary

By the time November hits, the Giants may be out of the playoff picture. If that happens, playing Dart could shift the narrative.

Schoen and Daboll have one job—show John Mara that this regime still has a vision and a quarterback to execute it.

If Dart looks the part, even in flashes, that buys trust. Trust buys time. And time might be the only thing this front office needs.

